Duke Dumps PDP, Contests 2019 Presidential Election on SDP Platform

A former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pitch tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to realise his presidential ambition.

At the National Secretariat of the SDP Tuesday when he came to pick N1m Expression of Interest form of the party for the 209 presidential election, the former Governor, while addressing journalists, said he was a loyal member of the PDP for 20 years but decided to leave after the party lost focus.

Duke also questioned the decision of the PDP to zone the presidency to the North.

He said: “I was a member of the PDP but over the years we saw the fortunes and the values of the party dwindle. When a former President walks out of his party, you know there is something. Over the years, you will see that it lost its values and became a shadow of itself.

“That the PDP is zoning today is actually a betrayal of those ideals it started off with because it was a national organisation. Today, in some parts of the country, it is hardly in existence.”

The former Governor lamented the high rate of poverty and unemployment.

Duke said the rising population also posed a security threat if not probably checked.

The former Governor also berated the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government for failing to improve the lives of Nigerians

Speaking, the Deputy National Chairman of the SDP, Abdulahmed Isiaq, said the SDP would not zone any elective offices.

Isiaq added that the party believed in providing a level playing field for all.

