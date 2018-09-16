EFCC Denies Freezing Bank Accounts of Osun PDP Guber Candidate, Adeleke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, said there was no time the anti-graft agency froze the bank accounts of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22 Osun State governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, and those of his family members.

The PDP on Saturday had alleged that the EFCC was unleashing its “oppressive, tyrannical and provocative” recipe for crisis ahead of the Osun election by freezing the bank account of the governorship candidate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in the statement, said the freezing of Adeleke’s bank account by the EFCC showed that the All Progressives Congress-led government was afraid of its candidate, knowing that the people of Osun State were solidly behind him.

But the EFCC, in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, described the allegation as false.

Uwujaren said the allegation was meant to drag the commission into the political arena.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to media publications alleging that it had frozen the account of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the September 22, 2018 Osun State governorship election and those of his family members, including the musician, David Adeleke.

“The Commission calls on members the public to disregard the report, which is patently false and contrived to dress the agency with a partisan garb in the unfolding political contest in Osun State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did the EFCC place a freeze order on any account belonging to members of the Adeleke family.

“The purported freeze order which has unfortunately been amplified by pliable sections of the media without any attempt at confirmation, is alien to the Commission and another example of fake news.

“The EFCC frowns at the seeming attempts by faceless forces to drag it into the political fray and, for the umpteenth time, restates its neutrality as a law enforcement organisation that is sworn to uphold the law at all times, irrespective whose interest is at stake.”

