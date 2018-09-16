EFCC Writes NCS, Wants Gov. Fayose Stopped from Travelling Outside Country

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has written the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), asking it to refuse Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, passage outside the country.

The EFCC told the customs that Fayose was on criminal watch list and therefore should be refused travelling outside the shores of the country.

The anti-graft agency said in the September 12 letter that Fayose poses a flight risk and may leave the country via land borders, airports or even seaports.

Fayose will complete his second four-year term as Ekiti Governor on October 16.

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC, told the Customs headquarters in Abuja, that Fayose is under probe for conspiracy, abuse of office, official corruption, theft and money laundering.

The NCS consequently notified all its commands and formations across the country of the request and recommended immediate and strict compliance in a September 14 memo.

The moves by federal authorities to tighten surveillance around Fayose came as the Governor was making public appeal to the EFCC that he would turn himself in for probe after leaving office.

The Governor recently wrote the anti-graft commission, saying he would be available for questioning in the afternoon of October 16, when he would hand over power and consequently lose immunity from criminal prosecution.

In an apparent reaction to EFCC letters, Fayose said in a statement Sunday: “EFCC, when a woman is being brought to you as a wife, you don’t have to peep through the window to see her.

“As I said in my letter, Insha Allah, I will be in your office on October 16, a day after the expiration of my tenure.

“EFCC putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God.

“They should expect me on October 16, 2018.

“I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation,” Fayose said.

