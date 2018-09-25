Elders Forum Accuses Kogi Screening Committee of N500m Bribe

Fresh crisis is reportedly rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State as the Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF) of the party accused the National Assembly Screening/Appeal Committees of bribery.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday, the leader of the forum, Hon. Shaibu Momoh said the committee, which is in charge of screening Senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants for the 2019 election had been bribed with N50m to compromise their reports to favour their preferred candidates.

Hon. Momoh further warned that if this was not nibbed in the bud, these individuals may destroy the party.

The PDP Elders further cautioned against impunity and imposition of candidates as it will affect the party’s fortune in the 2019 general election.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a plot by members of the PDP Screening Committee for Kogi East senatorial primary election to sabotage the goodwill the party enjoy due to their inordinate ambition.

“While we expected a free and fair screening process to allow all aspirants test their popularity during the election, we were shocked that the screening committee would disqualify notable aspirants like retired Air Marshall Alfa, Victor Adoji, Hajia Halima Alfa and others, just to pave way for a single aspirant.

“Our investigation revealed that the Committee was only acting script by some powerful individuals at the National secretariat who have been fingered to have received 20 million naira bribe from their favored aspirant as initial payment for the 50 million naira they had negotiated to enable him emerge as sole aspirant for the primary. We are also aware that the Appeal Committee were promised 100 million naira and they have received 8 million naira already at Rock View Hotel where they met on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018.

“Upon hearing that the reason cited for not clearing the 13 senatorial aspirants to run for the primaries scheduled for September 28th were flimsy and vague, these individuals, Senator Dino Melaye, Ahmed Ogembe and Attai Aidoko pulled together N50million as bribe to the screening appeal committee members to at any cost look for grounds to not clear the aspirants.

“We wish to state that politics is local and those Abuja forces cannot thwart the goodwill PDP currently enjoys in Kogi East and the entire Kogi state. We strongly warn that there will be mass revolt against PDP in Kogi state should the Appeal Committee uphold the irresponsible verdict of the screening committee.

“We wish to call on all lovers of PDP and Igala sons and daughters to call the Appeal Committee Chairman, Barr Mike Ezugwu (08030670332) and the Secretary, Joseph Godwin Oche (08035924882) to order before it becomes too late. May we remind all that we are in a very challenging period in Kogi state and it will be suicidal should our party leaders sabotage the efforts we have put together to reposition Kogi state for greatness.”

