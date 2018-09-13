Fayemi Warns State House of Assembly Against Approving N10bn Supplementary Budget from Fayose

Ekiti State Governor-elect Dr Kayode Fayemi has warned members of the state House of Assembly against approving the N10bn supplementary budget presented to it by the outgoing Governor, Ayodele Fayose, describing it as illegal appropriation.

He warned that there will be consequences for those who participate in “illegal appropriation of public funds”.

Fayemi said the N10bn supplementary budget allegedly sent by Fayose to the House of Assembly “in cahoots with officials of the Ministry of Budget”, was in bad faith.

The Governor-elect warned ministry officials and lawmakers against being used for “illegal appropriation of public funds”.

He stressed that those who participants in such illegal act will account for their actions when the new administration assumes office next month.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity in Fayemi’s Media Office, Wole Olujobi, queried the rationale for a N10bn supplementary budget almost a month to the October 16 hand over date.

The statement said: “The report alleging that Fayose coerced the Ministry of Budget officials to make a demand, backdated to August 23 for a supplementary budget of N10bn a few days to the end of his administration, is fraudulent and not in the interest of the state.

“The Governor’s covering letter, also backdated to August 30 for the legitimacy of such request, was equally done with fraudulent intention.

“Just yesterday (Tuesday), according to reports, the same supplementary budget was presented to the Assembly Clerk for immediate approval without presenting it to Assembly members at plenary to go through parliamentary procedures in budget processing.

“The latest development today, after the plot leaked on this fraudulent conduct, is that the budget is before the Assembly for a hush-hush debate for immediate approval.

“Fayemi warned that those taking part in any appropriation fraud will account for their actions when he assumes office next month.”

He said: “We have warned government officials and Ekiti people against participating in illegal acts by the governor, and this fraudulent supplementary budget is not an exception.

“The incoming administration has a responsibility and commitment to the protection of Ekiti people from abuse by political leadership.

“This is our pact with Ekiti people and we will never shirk this responsibility to ensure accountability and good governance for our people.”

