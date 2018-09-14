Finance Minister, Adeosun Resigns From Buhari’s Govt.

There are indications that Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has resigned.

According to sources, Adeosun resigned over allegations that she forged her National Youth Service Corps certificate.

She was said to have made her intention to resign from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, days back.

However, it was gathered that the Minister resumed in her office on Friday and it is unclear when the reported resignation will take effect.

Meanwhile, A senior aide of the Minister confirmed her resignation to anonymously Friday, saying she resigned following the controversies surrounding her NYSC certificate.

“The Hon. Minister toed the path of honour by choosing to step down so that her NYSC Certificate issue is not used against the president and the party during the general elections by the opposition. It was a decision she took and posterity will judge her positively for doing the honourable thing by resigning from office,” the aide said.

Adeosun had come under fire with several Nigerians, particularly on the social media, demanding investigations from the Federal Government into the allegations and calling for her resignation for presenting an alleged forged exemption certificate.

The reports claimed that the Finance Minister, who did not participate in the one-year National Youth Service, allegedly forged an Exemption Certificate several years after her graduation.

The certificate, which is dated September 2009, was reportedly signed by an NYSC Director-General, Yusuf Bomoi, who already left the scheme in January 2009.

In November 2015, Adeosun was appointed as Minister of Finance under President Muhammadu Buhari after she had been cleared by the Department of State Services and by the Senate.

