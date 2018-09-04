Former Kano Gov. Shekarau on Way out of PDP, Cites Injustice

A former Governor of Kano and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Shekarau, has concluded plans to defect from the opposition party.

Shekarau cited injustice by the PDP leadership as responsible, in part, for his decision.

There has been reports that Shekarau was not happy the way the national leadership of the party dissolved he state executive in order to pave way for the take over of the structures by recent decampee from the ruling All Progressives.Congess, Rabiu Kwankwaso

To lend credence to the rumours of expected defection, Shekarau’s spokesperson, Ya’u Sule, said in an interview with the BBC Hausa on Tuesday, that the defection plan was real.

Although he did not disclose the new party his principal is moving to, there are already indications Shekarau will return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he helped form in the build up to the 2015 election.

Sule said the decision of the former Governor is connected with the recent dissolution of party executives in the state.

The spokesperson explained that, after Shekarau notified the National Working Committee of the consequences of the decision, nothing was done to amend it. Rather, five of the seven-member caretaker committee were allotted to Kwankwaso.

“Kano PDP is not the only state that received APC decampees. In Sokoto State, Governor Tambuwal’s defection doesn’t affect the structure of the party in the state, why Kano? We won’t take that.

“Those executives were legally elected to serve four year tenure, they are in their second year, scrapping them is illegal,” he said

Sule said Shekarau will consult his supporters while also deciding the political party to join.

The PDP had on Monday, September 3, appointed a caretaker committee for Kano state after dissolving the part structure last Friday.

No reason was given for the dissolution, but it is believed to be connected to the recent defection of another ex-Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the party.

