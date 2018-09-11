Four Rivers Govt Officials Wanted by EFCC over N117bn Suspicious Withdrawal Go into Hiding

Four top officials of the Rivers State government who have been on watchlist of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with N117bn suspicious withdrawal from a bank, may have gone underground after the anti-corruption commission secured warrant of arrest of the the officials.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had earlier declared that he would not hand them over to the EFCC.

The four officials, who include the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara Similari and the cashier, were said to have withdrawn the cash over the counter in the last three years under Wike’s government.

However, they were said to have gone into hiding when they learnt that the EFCC was after them.

Consequently, the anti-graft agency is set to declare them wanted if the move to arrest them fails.

EFCC source said about their arrest: “So, we are now on the trail of the affected officials. But, if they remain underground, we may declare them wanted.”

Responding to a question, the source said: “None of the officials has immunity from arrest, investigation and prosecution.

“The reference to a 2007 court order by the Rivers State government is just a desperate attempt to cling at any straw.

“We have records to show that when Governor Nyesom Wike was Chief of Staff at the same Government House, he was invited, interrogated and detained by the EFCC on June 10, 2008.

“As a law-abiding agency, the EFCC will continue to do its work without fear or favour. We will get to the root of the illegal withdrawal of N117bn in cash and without official records.”

The source admitted that the bank where the cash was withdrawn refused to avail appropriate agencies of a “Suspicious Transaction Report (STR).

“This is a case of gross violation of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, especially sections on Special surveillance on certain transactions and Limitation to make or accept cash payment,” the source added.

