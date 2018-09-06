FRSC Advocates Compulsory Eye, BP, Blood-sugar-level Test for Drivers

Edo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anthony Okoh, has called for the enforcement of eye, blood pressure and blood-sugar-level tests for commercial, trucks and other logistics drivers in the country by their employers.

Okoh made the call on Wednesday in Benin, during the 2018 Guinness Nigeria Plc, Transport/Safety Week, with the theme, “Be Safe, Smart, Alert, Focused and Educated.”

The Sector Commander who was represented by the Deputy Corp Commander of the FRSC, Udensi Emea Oji, lamented that the high rate of road crashes across the country, adding that drivers constitute a major challenge to the Corps.

He said the test would help the commission entrenched sanity on Nigerian roads.

“Truck drivers are major challenge to the agency as far as road safety is concerned. The management should adequately encourage divers on how they can manage their health. This transport/safety week programme should be an opportunity for the drivers to undergo free eye, blood pressure, sugar level tests and other medical services.

“I have never seen any commercial drivers using eyeglasses. Is it that all of their eyesights are in good condition? The test the FRSC did for the drivers in the state some time ago, the outcome was quite revealing. A good number of them were referred for further medical attention,” he said.

The Sector Commander who called on employers of labour to ensure that divers in their employment have adequate medical check ups especially on eyes, blood and sugar level, urged drivers and transporters to refrain from actions that are detrimental to safety on work place and on the road.

He urged the management of Guinness Nigeria Plc, to sensitize drivers working in the establishment especially the truck drivers on best transportation practices from the point of loading to the final destinations.

He listed some of the best practices to include vehicle safety, good condition of engine, tyres, among others.

While commending the management of Guinness Brewery for complementing the commission fight against road clashes in the country, promised to sustain its partnership and support for the company.

Earlier, the Supply Chain of the company, Colman Hanna represented by the Site Director, Guinness Brewery Plc, Benin plant, Adebayo Alli, said the company has taken safety from the baseline to the main stream.

Hanna said the safety programme is being organised for logistics staff as well as transporters working for the company.

He added that the company carry out audit of all its trucks on regular basis to ensure that they meet the mechanical and physical standards of the establishment.

He said over 600 drivers would be trained in the three-day programmes.

He also added that with regular training, cases of road clashes have drastically reduced among its drivers and without loss of life.

