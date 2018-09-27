Give Me Ticket, I’ll Defeat Buhari in 2019, Kwankwaso Tells PDP

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boasted once again, he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari if the Peoples Democratic Party allows him to fly its flag in the presidential election in 2019.

Kwankwaso, who spoke on Thursday in Jos, Plateau State, during a consultation visit to the North-Central state, said he has the ability to wrest power from the APC.

“I come from a state which has the highest number of voters that can sway an election in my favour.

“If I pick the PDP ticket, I will be the next president of this nation.

“I have the hunger to save Nigeria from its current troubles. I have my plan to make Nigeria a better country for all.

“I have massive support from the North-West and will get even more supporters if given the ticket,” he said.

The aspirant promised to run an all-inclusive government, a leadership virtue he accused the APC administration of lacking.

“A key solution to Nigeria’s problems is a participatory government that will ward off mutual suspicion and distrust. It will address the gap in communication which is largely responsible for farmer/herder clashes, religious violence and ethnic crisis in the country,” he said.

