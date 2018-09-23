Gunmen Abduct 7 People in Zamfara, Demand N100m Ransom

Armed bandits have abducted seven people from Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government in Zamfara State in the early hours of Sunday.

The Zamfara Statd Police Command said the villagers, including a former councillor, Bello Daniya, were kidnapped.

An eye witness, Malam Sani Ibrahim, said that the bandits besieged the village in large numbers, fired guns into the air and ordered the villagers to show them the house of Bungudu Local Government All Progressives Congress (APC), party Chairman, Alhaji Hamisu.

He said that the abductors, however, found themselves in the former councillor’s house, who is a neighbour to the APC Chairman, where they took him, four boys and two girls.

Ibrahim said the abductors later released one of the victims with a note demanding N100m as ransom to release the remaining victims.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said a combined team of security operatives were on the trail of the abductors.

He appealed to members of the public with useful information on the movement of criminals to report to relevant security agencies for prompt action.

