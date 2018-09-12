Breaking News

Gunmen Kill Police Sergeant, Flee with AK47 Riffle in Imo

Gunmen have reportedly killed a police sergeant in Owerri, the Imo state capital and made away with his AK47 riffle.
According to eye witness account, the slain Police Officer, Christian Nnamani, was said to be on duty with other of his colleagues at the Assumpta Catholic Church roundabout when the gunmen opened fire on them, Tuesday.
Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, said the assailants fled with the riffle belonging to the victim after killing him.
Enwerem also disclosed that a passerby was also hit by bullet from the hoodlums and was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he is receiving treatment.
He stated that the police had commenced investigation into the matter, adding that that the Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi “had given marching orders to the investigators to quickly arrest the fleeing killers”.
According to him: “it is true; we lost a police sergeant last last night, Tuesday. Sergeant Christian Nnamani attached to Mobile Police 18 Owerri was a -stop-and -search duty with his colleagues at Assumpta Catholic Church Roundabout when the incident happened.
“On sighting the Sergeant who was the last guard man, the hoodlums who were in a green golf car shot him dead and made away with his AK 47 riffle.
“A passerby (civilian) was equally hit by bullet. He was quickly rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he is being attended to.
“We are on the trail of the criminals. The Commissioner of Police who is pained by the death of the officer has activated the Tactical Units of the Command to go after the fleeing criminals. I assure you that we will get them.”

