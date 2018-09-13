House of Reps Speaker Dumps APC, Picks PDP Form to Return to House

There are indications that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to contest the 2019 election.

It was gathered on Wednesday night that the Speaker had picked the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms to return to the House in 2019 on the platform of PDP.

A member of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the Speaker had picked the forms.

“Yes, he had picked our forms, but don’t quote me, he has joined us,” the source said last night.

Dogara had two days ago expressed his desire to return to the National Assembly in 2019 when members of his constituents visited him in Abuja.

However, he refused to state the political party that he would use to facilitate his ambition.

The Speaker had been having running battles with the leadership of the APC in both his state, Bauchi and at the national level.

Just like the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, who had defected to the PDP from the APC, Dogara had also absent from the activities of the ruling party.

The decision by Dogara was necessitated by the fear that the APC no longer had faith in him, it was learnt.

With this decision, it is expected that he would announce his defection to his colleagues in the House when the National Assembly resumes after the political parties’ primaries.

