I Called it Quit with Active Politics Because of Old Age, Failing Health – Balarabe Musa

A former Governor of Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has said he will no longer participate in active politics due to failing health and old age.

The former Governor informed members of his party of his decision at its 54th National Executive Committee meeting in Kaduna on Friday.

He however, vowed to remain a committed member of the PRP, one of the oldest parties in Nigeria today.

He said: “Due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for younger and fresher blood.”

On the choice of his successor, Musa stated that the person would not only be young in age but must be committed to the ideals that the party stood for.

While thanking the leadership and members of the PRP, he promised to make himself available for any assignments within the limits of his energy and health.

Musa told incoming NEC members of the party that the national secretariat had proposed uniform guidelines for the 2018-2019 primaries on how to select candidates at all levels.

