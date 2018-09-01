I Didn’t Effect to APC for Fear of Investigation by EFCC – Uduaghan

Ex Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, has denied that he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to escape investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Uduaghan, who spoke in a Channels TV HARD COPY programme monitored on Friday, said that everything concerning his administration in Delta state have been investigated over and over again by the anti-graft agency since he left office.

He said that EFCC detectives have been to Delta State on many occasions combing for files and documents right from when he was Secretary to the State Government but have not pinned anything on him.

According to him, he could not have defected to APC fear of being investigated by the EFCC.

He said his administration ran an open book for everyone to scrutinize in his eight years at the helm of affairs in Delta State.

“I’m the most investigated former Governor for the past three years. The highest number of investigations, everything I did in Delta State has been investigated by the EFCC. So why should EFCC be the cause of my defection”, he queried.

Uduaghan said that before he left the PDP, he had some issues with the party both at the state and national levels but declined to comment on them.

“I have issues with PDP at the state and at the National level but I don’t what to talk about them since I have left them. I have the right to keep the issues I have with PDP to myself”, he insisted.

Speaking on claims that the feud between him and Okowa started from 2014 when he failed to support the incumbent governor’s ambition,, Uduaghan said that the theories on a “succession plan” was not true, saying that there was never a time they sat and agreed on who should be a governor or not.

He said that before the emergence of Chief James Ibori, (who is the political godfather of Delta politics) under the PDP, there was an Ibori political family which he belonged, different from the PDP as a political party.

“There was an Ibori family and there wad a PDP family which I still belong to. We started the political party from the GDM but before then there was an Ibori political family”.

He insisted that his defection to APC has not affected his relationship with Ibori who is his cousin, saying he is very much in touch with Ibori.

The former Governor explained that he was actively involved in government before he became a Governor.

Speaking on being on the same boat with Chief Great Ogboru, who had contested against him before in many occasions, Uduaghan said that, “it’s politics and in politics there are no permanent enemies but permanent interest”.

