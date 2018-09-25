I Didn’t Order Arrest of My ADC, Says Mrs Buhari

The wife of President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has said she did not order the arrest of Aide De Camp (ADC), explaining he was arrested by the police for duping people through dropping the name of the First Lady.

She said Sani Baban-Inna was detained for fraud allegations.

A statement late Tuesday, by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to Wife of the President State House, said Baban-Inna was arrested over fraud related offences and not on her orders.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Baban-Inna was said to be in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) under going interrogation for allegely obtaining money from people, amounting to N2.5bn.

In a statement, Mrs Buhari said: “The attention of wife of the President, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has been drawn to some media publications and releases purporting illegal detention of her Aide De Camp (ADC) over allegations of fraud.

“The story as it pertains to her ADC, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sani Baban-Inna has it that he has been detained on the orders of Her Excellency for dropping her name and defrauding unsuspecting officials and associates. She wishes to use this opportunity to refute such allegation and to state that she has no hand in his arrest and detention.

“CSP Sani Baban-Inna has been her ADC since 2016 and has been associated with her ever since. To the utter dismay of Her Excellency, he has used the opportunity to defraud unsuspecting associates and officials as initial investigations have shown.

“The Nigeria Police Force, his employers arrested him to investigate the allegations leveled against him, this, being within their jurisdiction.

“She therefore wishes to use this opportunity to inform the general public that she has never sent any of her staff to collect any favours on her behalf or on behalf of her children and will never do so. She is therefore imploring anyone that has been defrauded by Mr. Baban-Inna to get across to him to retrieve whatever he took from them. Mrs. Buhari wishes to reiterate that she will not condone fraudulent behavior by any of her staff.

“She uses this opportunity to call on all those in positions of authority to rise above intimidation by their aides and deal with such attitudes as extortion by name-dropping, especially within the Presidency. As she always emphasizes, this government was voted into office based on the trust and confidence of the people.”

