Breaking News

IG Didn’t Order Search of Clark’s Abuja Home – Police

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The police said Tuesday five persons have been detained for “unauthorised” search conducted at the Abuja home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark, adding it was not ordered by the Inspector General of Poluce, Ibrahim Idris.
Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement Tuesday night that the raid was illegal, and that Idris has ordered immediate apprehension of four officers and an informant who were identified as having participated in it.
“The Inspector-General of Police is not aware and did not order the raid of the residence of the Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark,” Moshood said while reacting to the Vanguard’s version of the story.
“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police directed the detention and investigation of those involved.
“The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public,” he said.

Author: News Editor

6873 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Only Ex-President Jonathan Can Explain Why N1.6bn Was Paid Into My Account – Dudafa
by
Flood Washes Away Soldier, 9 Others in Kebbi
by
Duke Dumps PDP, Contests 2019 Presidential Election on SDP Platform

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2018
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »