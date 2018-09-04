IG Didn’t Order Search of Clark’s Abuja Home – Police

The police said Tuesday five persons have been detained for “unauthorised” search conducted at the Abuja home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark, adding it was not ordered by the Inspector General of Poluce, Ibrahim Idris.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement Tuesday night that the raid was illegal, and that Idris has ordered immediate apprehension of four officers and an informant who were identified as having participated in it.

“The Inspector-General of Police is not aware and did not order the raid of the residence of the Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark,” Moshood said while reacting to the Vanguard’s version of the story.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police directed the detention and investigation of those involved.

“The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

