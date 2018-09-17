Ijaw Groups Kick as Seifeya is Replaced as DG of DSS

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI), Sunday, denounced the replacement of Matthew Seiyefa as the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS) with a northerner, Magaji Bichi.

The groups said other states of the country have been effectively relegated in the appointment of persons into intelligence agencies with the appointment of Bichi, Kano State indigene, saying the appointment violates the spirit of the nation’s Constitution.

They said North is now in charge of 16 of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.

Both groups made the disclosure in separate statements by Eric Omare, President of IYC, and Austin Ozobo, President, IPDI.

According to IYC: “Replacing Seiyefa, who is from Bayelsa State, with Magaji Bichi, Kano State, violates the spirit of national unity, placing16 out of the 17 national intelligence agencies in the control of northerners.

“This is against the spirit and intention of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires composition of the government or its affairs be carried out in such a way as to promote national unity, loyalty and federal character.”

On its part, IPDI said: “We are appalled at the clannish and clueless replacement of Seiyefa as DSS acting director with a northerner.

“It is our candid call that Seiyefa should be reinstated to sustain the fragile peace in Niger Delta.”

