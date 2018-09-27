Ikot Ekpene Women Endorse Buhari, Akpabio, Ekere

Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District women led by Mrs Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Obong Nsima Ekere at a meeting held in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government.

The meeting had in attendance the wife of the Managing Director of NDDC, Mrs Ese Nsima Ekere, among others dignitaries and women leaders on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

