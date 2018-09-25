INEC Carpets CUPP over Allegation of Collision with APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has described

as irresponsible and baseless, the allegation that uncollected Permanent Voter Cards were being released ahead of the September 27 Osun State Governorship rerun election.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman dismissed the allegation as unfounded.

He demanded the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), which in coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party to oust the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, which made the allegation, to provide the proof.

“It is highly irresponsible of the CUPP to make a wild, unsubstantiated allegation such as this at this time.

“What exactly is their motive? The media should ask the CUPP to provide concrete proof about this allegation.

“INEC has conducted 191 different types of elections, including six governorship elections since 2015.

“If the Commission did not manipulate any of these elections, why will it do so now with the Osun Governorship election?

“The CUPP is advised to engage in patriotic actions rather than sowing discord at a time like this.”

The CUPP in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere alleged that credible intelligence revealed that some INEC officers were releasing uncollected PVC to the desperate politicians in Osun to use imported voters to vote at the rerun.

Ugochinyere also alleged that a senior INEC staff had refused to release the official list of people who have collected PVC’s at the seven polling units where rerun election would be held.

“We have it on good authority that less than 1000 registered voters have collected PVC’s out of the 3,498.

“This means that less than 1000 persons are to participate in the actual voting. We demand that INEC immediately release this list.”

He added that the plot was part of a move to use incidence form to vote knowing that the finger prints of those with the hijacked uncollected PVC can’t be read by the Smart Card Reader.

