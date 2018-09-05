Interview: Defection is Politics of Convenance, of Greed, not National Patriotism

Chris Ojeikere is the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). In this interview, he talks about the gale of defections that hit the nation’s polity in recent times, conspiracy of the elite against the masses, money politics, among other political issues.

What does the gale of defections in the nation’s polity today portend for the nation’s democracy?

First of all, the question to ask is does it even portray that we have a democracy? Because we cannot define our own democracy, we can only adapt to the universal concept of democracy in our own society, according to our value system and cultural linings. But what we have here we can’t have it in any other society. The shameless and unbridled mobility of politicians from one party to another does not in any form spell semblance of democracy. However, it is happening here and for whatever it is worth, we still call the civil system of government in the country, democracy. So let us view it the way it is. I asked the question not too long ago: ‘Are these people to form alternative government to the system we want to change?’ Those who claimed to be leaving the ruling party by whatever name and giving us the impression that they are now new Messiah. Are they the Messiah we are clamouring for?. Are they the people that will replace the ones we say we don’t want? Assuming we have agreed that the system needs to be replaced, they are certainly not the Messiah we are expecting.Old wine cannot now claim to be the Messiah we crave for because they have not been able to prove that the intention of the movement has to do with any form of national patriotism or altruism. They have been unable to convince us that the people of Nigeria that their standard of lives are at the centre of their movement.That to change the narrative in Nigeria”s broken democracy and governance are the centre of their movement. They have not been able to convince us about those things. What we have found is politics of convinance, of greed, of selfishness. People are searching for parties where they can achieve personal ambition, not ambition to position themselves for development, not to position themselves for changing what I will call the poor narrative. So what it portrays will be different for me to answer. Because when we begin to use the word portend, it means we already have an idea situation or near idea situation and not affraid we are about to degenerate. What we have is a demonstration of what has always been, politics of selfishness and of greed, individuals player who think once the national cake is not being shared according to their own whims and caprices. Therefore, they must begin to accelerate, move from one place to another.because they think they can hold the nation to ransom by so doing. They think they are the only players on the scene. And by the way, 2019 is an opportunity for Nigerians to let them know that we are now wise up. As we say in our local parlance’our mumu don do’.

If one is dissatisfied with his or her political party, who do you think such a person should do?

The test of maturity in any organisation, whether political party or corporate administration, is the proof that you have been able to exhaust internal mechanism within you organisation, not only to be seen but have actually exhausted all avenues to resolve issues. But these people have not been able to show us that they have exhausted the internal mechanism for redress within the system. I have listened to speeches made by each of them when they were defecting, they are ordinary speeches. There has not been any fundamental proof that there rules and regulations have breached which formed the basis of their movement. They have not been able to convince anybody that they have been able to provide alternative framework for development, that the party they left have refused to implement those developments as reason for leaving. Rather what we hear is ‘they have not treated me well’, ‘some people have hijacked the party’, are some of reasons for defecting. As leaders they should be seen to have been able to sit down and deliberate on some of the policies and say there was fundamental deviation from our agreed policies and fundamental principles, hence we are going to leave to form another platform to implement these breached policies. None of the defectors has said that.

Do you think there is a way political parties can put stringent measures so that if a person is leaving the party , he also has to resign the position he attained through that party?

Yes, it may not even be only political parties that should be left to do that. All agencies that manage election, including INEC, more importantly the civil society groups, the media, among others. The reason been that there are constitutional provision that if you sre ready to leave that party you belong, it must be that it has problems that divide the party, it is then you have the ground to switch parties. But that constitutional provision does not tell us whether a person has to retain the position occupied before making the switch. So, no political party can unilaterally amend the Constitution to achieve this. It has to be a collective input from all. This is why you have a Saraki staying put as Senate President because he is relying on the constitutional provide and judicial pronouncements. That is a Lacuna in the Constitution. Now again, I am disappointed at the instances and examples they cite, when their former parties are calling them to step down, that it was done in so so year then we can do it again. I am at a loss, when leaders are referring to such mundane issues as reason for defecting. They ought to be quoting sections of the Constitution, judicial predencences, the best practices, both national and internationally. So, it is issue that should be treated urgently.

You talked about 2019 election, do you think Nigeria has arrived at that point where voters will have the power to vote unwanted leaders out on principles visa-vis political ideology?

When you say whether we have arrived at that point, in the context you have asked, the Nigerian voters can vote out any non performing leader if allowed to vote, if votes are allowed to count. Because in respect to awareness and consciousness, of what is good or right, the Nigerian voter is conscious of his vote.

Are you saying this outside money politics and buying of votes by political leaders?

Yes, youths, the President unfortunately referred to as lazy, are not lazy in creating ideals. So they are very conscious of what is right and what is wrong. The point is they have a stalk in the system. So, I want to assure you that more than 50% of registered does not come out to vote during voting. Only a very tiny percentage does. That is a proof to you that they don’t believe their votes will count even if they come to vote. Two, there is never enough voters education. It is the responsibility of INEC and the political parties to create that awareness among voters of how important their votes are. It is my principle, philosophy and position that if you have an overwhelming number of people voting, it is going to be very difficult to kill the system. Because those people who voted will feel so angry and feel injustice has been done to their franchise that they will out in the streets and ensure they call attention to it till the votes are recounted. But because you have very tiny percentage of those who vote, it is so easy to manipulate those figures. So, it terms of the awareness they have it but the elite who have always conspired against the people have so organised the system that they made it so high that the people do not even understand fully the process they are participating in.

Sir, do you think there is any point of convergence for your party, Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the defectors?

If you followed the news when the PDP first announced the MoU of the coalition in Abuja, so many parties were listed, including ADP, but the following day we went on air to disassociate ourselves from the coalition vehemently from what one of our Honorables described as ‘evil alliance’. First of all, it was rude and arrogance to list the party among armed robbers. Second, we also think that the idea of the third force for which background I came was that we needed new political actors and players on the scene, operating on new structures and new paradigm and new template. It was not our idea when this party was being formed that it was going to serve as a forum or room for people who have lost credibility to rush into because they have fat pockets . That was not the idea. So we are not going into any coalition with such people. We have to remain here and build the party. We are not desperate for 2019. We want to ensure in 2019 when people are voting or before 2019 when they have started their fight, accusations and counter accusations, ADP will stand out and be seen as a political party that is ready to build structures and bring credible men that will built for the future if not 2019. So, there is no point of convergence, it is only one thing we could call point out as point of convergence, that is while they pretend that they are for good governance, we are the one actually for good governance.

You talked about the elite’s conspiracy, I wonder how your party will tackle that conspiracy ?

Now, one thing we did was to come up with second to none manifesto and a constitutional. We believe there should be level ground upon which every player should play on. For a party, the Constitution demands that we must adhere strictly to the provision of your Constitution. If you adhere strictly to the provision of your constitutional, you will show to Nigerian state that there is actually a political party in existence. Then the masses will see the deference between that political party and those shambolic arrangement they call parties. If the masses move into ADP today, we would have defeated the elite’s conspiracy because the masses will now own the process and they would ensure they operate the process according to rules. Why we have the conspiracy of the elite is because rules are not obeyed. If you check the Constitution of the ADP, you see nothing that says elite’s conspiracy but because they are flagrantly disobeying their own rules and constitutional that is where you have elite’s conspiracy.. The problem we have is lawlessness, indiscipline, unruliness, people are not sticking to the Constitution of the party they drew up by themselves. And we also the process of selectivity within the party. For instance, why should a political party declear much before election that they have a sole candidate. Then the essence of democracy is defeated. I agreed very well that you can have what is called consensus choice but it should be an agreement by all members. When two, three come together and take decision, others will cry out to say they were not part of it. Just as ADP cried out that we were not part of the coalition.

