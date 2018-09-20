IPOB Threatens to Sue Abia former Gov, Orji Kalu over Comments on Kanu’s Whereabouts

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Thursday, threatened to drag the former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to court over comment on the whereabout of leader of the pro-Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawyer to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Thursday, that Kalu’s statement was a script written by the Federal government and being acted by him (Kalu).

The former Governor, who is also the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, was quoted to have said that IPOB leader, Kanu, was in London.p, gale and healthy.

The IPOB leader has not been seen in public since the September 14, 2017, invasion of his country him in Abia State by Nigeria Army.

Controversy has since ensured with IPOB accusing the army of being in custody of Kanu but the army had refuted this.

Surprisingly, the former Governor said Wednesday that Kanu was in London.

Angered by this statement, Ejiofor said that Orji Uzor Kalu, had made himself a party to the matter already in court and threatened to drag him to court.

