Libya Returnee Hacks Man to Death over Use of Bathroom, as Robbers Kill 2 in Edo

Tragedy struck in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Friday, when a Libya returnee, simply identified as Orobosa, hacked a middle-aged man to death over the use of his father’s​ bathroom by the wife of the victim.

The victim, Chimeze Okereke, reportedly died from injuries sustained after he was stabbed by his landlord’s son several times, in the incident occurred at 2nd East Circular Road, in Edo State.

Trouble reportedly started when the said Libya returnee allegedly confronted the victim’s pregnant wife for taking her bath in his father’s bathroom.

The suspect who is now on the run, reportedly dragged the pregnant woman out of the bathroom, even while she was uncladed, a development that drew the attention of her husband.

A source in the neibourhood who did not want to be named in print, said “in the ensuing exchange of words, the landlord’s son stabbed the man to death,” he said.

“The woman is a tenant in the apartment owned by the brother of the Libyan returnee’s father. But the woman decided to use the other apartment’s bathroom​ because his landlord was yet to fix their bathroom and as I speak, they don’t even have toilet.”

The source disclosed that the house had been shared among two brothers after the death of their father, the original owner.

Spokesman of Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident, explained that the case is under investigation.

He disclosed that two suspects have been apprehended, and that findings would be made public “as soon as investigation is complete.”

In another incident, knife-wielding hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers reportedly stabbed two persons to death at Amenze Street and environs, Off Costain Road, New Benin, Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

The robbers were said to have robbers raided over eight houses in the area and inflicted injuries on those who did not have money to give to them.

Wife of one of the victims, Mrs. Erhun Ogiorio, said she begged the robbers not to kill her husband but the robbers refused.

According to her: “When they came in, one of them held a gun and the other a knife. I told them we don’t have money that my husband is a civil servant. I wanted to give them phones but they stabbed my husband in the stomach and the chest.”

Another victim who is currently nursing injuries he sustained, said he was stabbed twice by the robbers.

“When they came into my room, they asked me to lie down. The next thing I know was that I was stabbed. They stabbed me twice,” he said.

Another victim said the robbers collected N70,000 from him after beating him. He added that the robbers used to terrorize them in the area.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, however said it was a case of cult clash that was reported. He added that the police was yet to arrest any suspect.

“What we were told was that rival cult were fighting. Two persons stabbed. No arrest has been made,” Nwabuzor said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

