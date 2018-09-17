My Heart Was with Buhari in 2015 Even Though in Opposition Party – Akpabio

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswil Akpabio, on Monday, said that his heart was with President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election despite the fact he was a member of the oppososition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio who was the Senate Minority leader before his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in August stated this when he led elders and leaders of the APC to visit President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that throughout the PDP’s 16 years in office at the federal level, there was not even one kilometre road project by the federal government in the state.

Akpabio who was Chairman PDP Governors Forum enthused that Akwa Ibom will be the first state from South South that will be won be the APC in the 2019 general elections, stressing that already what remained of the PDP in the state was mere carcass as the body and soul of the party had joined the APC.

He said that over two hundred and sixty six thousand new members have registered with the APC after him and some other people dumped the PDP.

He assured President Buhari that no single indigene of South South will vote against President Buhari in 2019, even as he said that there would not be any defection from the APC that will affect the chances of the party in the forthcoming election

