NAF Confirms Death of Military Pilot in Jets Crash

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), confirmed the death of one of the pilots who were on the aircraft that crashed in Abuja earlier on Friday.

NAF had earlier said no life was lost in the crash.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the death of the pilot officer in a statement.

He said: ”It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on.

“May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later.“

NAF had earlier confirmed the crash of two of its air crafts involved in the on-going rehearsals for the 58 Independence Anniversary Celebration of the country.

The crash occurred around 11 am on Friday at Mpape area of Abuja metropolis.

He said: “I wish to confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations.

“Thankfully no lives were lost. Details will be communicated later. Thank you”

