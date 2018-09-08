NAF Destroys Boko Haram’s Facilities, Ammunition Deport

Some Boko Haram facilities and equipment have been successfully destroyed at Alafa Yagayaga in Sambisa forest.

According to the Nigerian Air Force, its air task force also destroyed a suspected Boko Haram ammunition depot in Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Daramola said that the air strikes was in continuation of Operation Thunder Strike 2 which commenced on September 3.

“The air strikes against BHTs at Alafa Yagayaga were targeted at structures within the settlement identified via previous Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to be rendezvous (RV) points for the insurgents.

“Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships were detailed to carry out air interdiction on the locations while the NAF ISR aircraft conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA).

“The attack platforms acquired the targets and took turns to attack the location, destroying the structures and killing most of the BHTs in the process.

“The few surviving BHTs, seen fleeing the area, were strafed and neutralised by the helicopter gunships,” he said.

Daramola said the attack at Kusuma was initiated, following credible intelligence indicating the presence of a Boko Haram logistics/ammunition depot within the settlement.

He explained that at end of the attacks, the force confirmed a direct hit on the ammunition depot which was engulfed in fire.

He said some other adjoining BHT structures were destroyed and the occupying terrorists neutralised.

