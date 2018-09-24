Breaking News

NASS Shifts Resumption Date to Oct. 9

The National Assembly says it has postponed its resumption to October 9, 2018.
The lawmakers had been on recess since July. They were to resume on Tuesday but has now been postponed.
A statement issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori informed the lawmakers of the postponement in resumption.
“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September, has been postponed to Tuesday, 9th October, due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.
“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10am on the 9th of October, please,” the statement said.

