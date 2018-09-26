NLC Declares Warning Strike from Thursday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared the starting of an indefinite warning strike to press the Buhari administration to adopt a new minimum wage for workers.

The strike will start 12am Thursday morning.

Its sister labour group, the Trade Union Congress, had earlier on Tuesday announced it would begin strike from the early hours of Thursday, following the federal government’s failure to honour its ultimatum on the new minimum wage.

Both unions had earlier said the organised labour’s demand to reconvene a tripartite committee on the national minimum wage for workers was not met, and that the leaders have cautioned the federal government against foot-dragging on the new minimum wage.

Last Thursday, the NLC resolved to commence an indefinite nationwide strike after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the federal government which will elapse Wednesday.

In a press statement Wednesday, signed by the NLC General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, the congress resolved that the strike commence in the midnight of Wednesday.

“Representatives of organized labour, after due consultation and meetings, have therefore agreed that all unions and our Civil society allies should embark on a warning strike from midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018,” the statement said.

“All affiliates and state councils are therefore expected to mobilize their members nationwide to ensure total compliance.

“The nationwide warning strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed.”

Meanwhile, a labour leader, Issa Aremu, has said that it is not late for the Federal Government to avert industrial crisis that will occur if it does not address the ultimatum of the organised labour.

Aremu, in a statement on Tuesday, warned that if government did not address the issues, the organised labour was set to commence a nationwide strike to compel it to announce its figure and ensure the completion of work on the new national minimum wage.

He stated that the Federal Government could avert the impending industrial crisis by offering leadership and conclude the negotiation before the expiration of the ultimatum given to it by the organised labour.

Aremu, who is the Kwara State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, warned that if the government failed to address the demand of labour unions, the party would not hesitate to mobilise its members in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to join the mass protest by the organised labour.

He said economic recovery would elude Nigeria until the country puts an end to what he called “persistent crisis of compensation of the working class through enhanced purchasing power, which is only possible through prompt and adequate payment of minimum and living wage for the employed workforce.”

He said the key to sustainable development was labour productivity in both the public and private sectors, which was only possible with motivated paid workers at work and after work through adequate pension.

“For us in the Labour Party, we remain committed to decent work agenda, which includes payment of a living wage to all categories of workers in the public and private sectors, as an investment in human capital is an investment in nation building,” Aremu added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

