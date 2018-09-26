No Deal, NLC Insists on Total Strike from Thursday, Sept. 27

Despite last minute effort, Federal Government failed to stave off nation wide strike called by organised labour starting from Thursday, September 27.

Leaders of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), had attended a meeting called by the Minster of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to work out a way of averting the strike, earlier on Thursday, raising the hope that the strike could be averted.

However, after the meeting, President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba said both parties failed to reach an agreement on the issues raised.

Accirding to Wabba, the strike will still proceed as scheduled.

In his earlier briefing before the meeting, Wabba said the strike will be total and comprehensive.

“In compliance with this mandate, all workers and private sector at all levels across the country have been directed to comply.

“All public and private institutions, offices, banks, schools, public and private business premises including filling station are to remain shut till further noticed,” he said.

The workers are demanding a new minimum wage of about N50,000 instead of the current national minimum wage of N18,000.

Most state governors as well as proponents of true federalism have, however, argued that states should be allowed to set their own minimum wage especially as many states are barely able to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage.

The strike is to start at 12:00 midnight on Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

