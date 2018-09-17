No Credible Leaders to Unseat Buhari Despite His Glaring Failures – Balarabe Musa

Former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa, Monday, said though President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has done nothing to better the lives of Nigerians in the past three years, he has no serious challenger in the 2019 election.

Musa said that though President Buhari has failed Nigerians since his election in 2015; none of the aspirants in opposition parties, he opined is prepared enough to take the nation to her deserved destination.

The former Governor and elder statesman, who recently quit active politics because of his age, stated that from the many of the aspirants currently in the race for the highest elective office, none has shown capacity to elevate public above personal interest.

According to him, the nation needs a credible leader in 2019, who will unite the diverse ethnic nationalities, use her earnings to work for the people and put an end to endemic corruption in high places.

He said: “President Buhari has failed and everyone knows this. But let me say too that none of those jostling to replace him has shown sufficient capacity to earn the trust of Nigerians.

“It is not enough to have integrity; that integrity must be tested for it to become an asset to be sought out for. The leaders of today are interested in themselves and this is largely the cause of the corruption the country is now infamously known for.

“If these elements have not been tested and their integrity established, I am afraid there is not much to be taken when 2019 finally comes. It is sad that while the current President has nothing to offer, those who want the job have not shown tested and demonstrable integrity.”

The former Governor also decried the leadership recruitment process in the land, saying its monetized nature is the reason those who mean well often find it difficult to emerge on the nation’s political stage.

“The role of money in politics has made it difficult for those who genuinely want to serve to emerge. It is not that there are no credible and tested leaders out there but the political process is so monetized, making it difficult for them to take charge of the nation’s affairs,” he added.

