No Fewer Than 560 Killed In Farmers, Herdsmen Clashes in Benue – Gov. Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has put the number of people who had died as a result of herders and farmers clashes in the state at 560.

He said the people were killed by Fulani herdsmen militia while half of Gwer West, Makurdi, Guma, Logo and Kwande Local Government Areas have been sacked by the attackers since January, 2018.

He also stated that his first tenure was characterized by several challenges including lack of funds, natural disasters and insecurity which he was gradually overcoming.

Speaking at residence of the former senate president Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, in Gboko, while addressing major PDP stakeholders from Tarka, Buruku and Gboko local government areas, Governor Ortom added that “In spite of the challenges, he recorded milestones in the health, agriculture, education and rural development sectors, adding that he would do more if elected.

He said unfortunately, the attackers have found collaborators in some of the leaders in the state who have vowed to remove him from office by all means.

The Governor stressed that the attacks on several communities across the state were beyond grazing but rather the continuation of the 1804 conquest and the occupation agenda of Jihadists.

He appealed to other aspirants to eschew violence as they solicit the mandate of the people, pointing out that peace should be the ultimate desire of everyone seeking political offices.

Elders of Jemgbah comprising Tarka, Gboko and Tarka, assured the Governor of his re-election.

He appealed to other aspirants to eschew violence as they solicit the mandate of the people, pointing out that peace should be the ultimate desire of everyone.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

