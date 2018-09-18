Once Again, Benue North East Senator Gemade Defects to SDP

The Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Barnabas Gemade, within a space of two months, has left for the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Gemade had recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he left the party because Benue state Governor Samuel Ortorm betrayed him

Senator Gemade, former PDP National Chairman, was one of the 14 APC Snators who recently decamped from the ruling party, APC.

Gemade, who spoke on his reason from decamping again, said Ortom betrayed him over Benue North East Senatorial ticket.

Gemade had indicated that he would seek re-election in the coming 2019 general elections.

He said his record of achievements and score card in the Senate in the last seven years placed him on a good stead to clinch the ticket of his party in the primaries and defeat his opponent in the coming election.

He dismissed insinuations that the ticket had been zoned to the Kwande axis of his constituency, stressing that the assertion was wrong and unattainable.

“It has always been the turn of Kwande since I started contesting election to the Senate. I started contesting election to the Senate from 2007 which I lost. At the time I contested with a candidate from Kwande. I contested in 2011 which I won and I contested in 2015 and I won,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

