Ortom Alleges Herdsmen Kill Over 50 Security Operatives in Benue Between Jan., Aug.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday alleged that herdsmen killed not fewer than 50 security operatives in the state between January and August 2018,

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the Governor further stated that attacks on Benue communities by militia herdsmen had only subsided due to the presence of Operation Whirl Stroke, noting that some security agents were killed recently by the marauders.

The Governor disclosed this at Chihichan, Mbakume, Gwer-East Local Government Area of the state during the burial of late David Upuu, the elder brother of the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs, Boniface Nyaakor.

He prayed that those conniving with enemies of Benue State to execute clandestine agenda against the people would be put to shame.

Ortom was quoted as saying: “Those plotting evil against this administration would always come behind, because l know that prayers from the church had helped in saving democracy from its enemies in the state.

“From January to August 2018, close to 50 security operatives had fallen prey to activities of militia herdsmen.”

Ortom said it was laughable that the whole cattle causing unrest in Nigeria were less than 20 million, adding that even in countries with over 200 million cattles practised ranching without hitches.

He urged the church to be vigilant and stop the plan by enemies to impose leaders on the state with a view to having a smooth ride in the implementation of their agenda.

“I acknowledged the complementary role of the church in securing the land through prayers during the external aggression that characterised the enactment and implementation of the Benue’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law,” he said.

