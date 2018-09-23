Osun Guber: INEC Declares Election Inconclusive as PDP Kicks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Saturday’s Osun election as inconclusive.

According to Professor Adeola Fuwape, INEC Returning Officer said the electoral body declared the election inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between the two top candidates, Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said a date will be announced for elections to be held in the affected areas.

Adeleke led the race with 254,698 votes, while Oyetola had 254,345 votes.

The total number of voided votes is 3,498.

The Returning Officer said the rescheduled election will be held at a date yet to be announced.

Also, eariler the Adeleke Campaign organisation had asked INEC not to declare the election inconclusive.

In a statement, Director, Media and Publicity Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Olawale Rasheed, urged INEC to declare the winner of the election.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of an alleged plan to declare the Osun governorship election inconclusive as a plot to order a re-run. We appeal to INEC to toe the path of honour and constitutionality by declaring the rightful candidate with required votes and spread ,Ademola Adeleke, the winner of this hotly contested polls.

“We note with high sense of responsibility the intense pressure surrounding Osun election from the beginning. There are times however, when one must stand with the people and the law by doing the right thing without fear of favour. Now is the time for INEC to align with Osun people and resist pressure and intimidation to tamper with the will of the people.

“Osun people are expectant of a liberation day which is today when their yearnings to be free will be fulfilled. Delaying the announcement of the results or doctoring the outcome is an invitation to people’s anger and wrath.

“We urge people of goodwill locally and internationally to prevail on the APC and her chieftains to concede defeat. Our democracy is too stressed up to be subjected to another daylight electoral robbery.

“We reject plan and plot for re-run; a winner has clearly emerged. To INEC chiefs, time is now to announce Senator Nurudeen Ademola as the winner of this historic election.”‎

