Osun Guber: INEC Declares Oyetola of APC Winner as PDP Candidate, Adeleke Says, It’s ‘Stolen Mandate’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday night, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, as the Governor-elect of Osun State.

This was after a re-run election in seven units across four local government areas of the state following the declaration of the September 22 election inconclusive.

The returning officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, who declared the APC candidate, winner, said Oyetola scored 255,505 votes while Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 255,023 votes.

Adeleke led in main election last Saturday with 353 votes after polling 254,698 as against Oyetola’s 254,345. On Thursday, both candidates relied on 2,637 votes in the seven units where the INEC had declared re-run to win the final contest.

However, before the re-run, there was horse trading, wooing and concession of other governorship candidates of other parties whose chances of winning the governorship contest were dimmed after the main election.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, who came a distant third in the Saturday’s election, however, became the beautiful bride sought after by the two main parties – APC and PDP- in the Thursday’s re-run because some of the polling units fell under the area of his strength.

He was visited by a high powered Federal Government delegation which included the APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun; his Oyo State counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi; Ekiti State Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi; and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

Although he also met some leaders of the PDP, which included the party’s presidential aspirants, Bukola Saraki, and Atiku Abubakar, Omisore caved in to APC overtures and said he would support Oyetola in the re-run.

Meanwhile, Senator Adeleke, has vowed to retrieve his ‘stolen mandate’ from Alhaji Oyetola at the election petition tribunal.

Adeleke said this while speaking in an interview with journalists shortly before the final figure was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Fuwape, on Thursday.

The PDP candidate, who spoke through his brother, Dele Adeleke, said he would meet with the party leadership and tribunal would be the next step for the party and the candidate to take.

He said: “It will be foolish to allow this 419 result to stand. The party will meet and I believe that the tribunal is the next step to take.

“Adeleke’s mandate can’t be stolen, it will be retrieved. The wish of the people will stand at the end.”

The PDP had earlier said the re-run marked a black day in the country’s political history, describing the process as a mockery of democracy.

