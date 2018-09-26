Osun: Omisore, SDP Candidate Agrees to Join Force with APC Against PDP

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Iyiola Omisore, has finally cut a deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Thursday’s supplementary election in Osun State.

After a meeting with a team of the national leadership of the APC,led by Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in Osogbo on Wednesday, Omisore asked his supporters to vote for the candidate of the APC, Gboyega Oyetola, in Thursday’s re-run election.

Omisore, who came third in the main election held on Saturday, has been courted by both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Delegates from the two major parties held separate meetings with Omisore to seek his support.

Omisore whose party came third in the governorship election, stands no chance of being elected governor after Thursday’s supplementary poll.

In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Oyetola, who polled 254, 345 votes. Omisore, who hails from Ife Central local government, polled 128,049 votes to occupy the third place.

Omisore on Wednesday in a statement signed by his media aide, Jide Fakorede, asked his supporters to support any candidate of their choice.

“Osun state has always been a stellar example of democracy where the people have consistently and freely expressed their franchise to determine who governs them. This should remain so. Osun people have shown that it is not business as usual. It is a positive deviation from what was hitherto the norm.

“I am telling my people that they should go with any political party that believes in what we in the SDP stand for; good governance, social justice and accountability. I have already detailed how we planned to restore Osun to the path of good governance through the five thematic pillars in the manifesto I shared during the electioneering. I will not negotiate for personal gains and abandon my people.

“My alliance is with the people of Osun state irrespective of the political party they belong. I want my people to be treated with the dignity they deserve. I desire that they have a government that will be accountable to them. I want them to experience the good governance the founding fathers of this state envisaged.”

The former Osun deputy governor said he “told the parties that have solicited for my support to approach the electorates and ask for their mandate as I have assured them that I will not coerce them for political or social power. It is because I have kept my promise that has made me enjoy their unalloyed support all these years.

“It is the right and democratic freedom of people to choose by their own free will. Their votes should not be coerced by money, vote buying, intimidation in form of militarisation, political and social power.

“Their voices of demand for good governance, accountability and human dignity should continue to be heard as well as salaries paid. All these are what I stand for and which the SDP had promised the people all through our electioneering campaigns. They are still paramount to me as we collectively chart the way forward for the governorship elections re-run in Osun state,” he said.

The supplementary election was declared on Sunday after the electoral commission, INEC, declared the governorship election inconclusive. INEC said the margin between the two leading parties, PDP and APC, is less than the number of cancelled votes (3,498) in the seven polling units.

The supplementary election holds in the seven polling units were elections were cancelled on Thursday.

