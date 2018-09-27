Osun Rerun: Police Arrest 15 PDP Members in Possession of NEC Tags as APC Wins in Ife South

The police on Thursday that a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives’ aspirant in Orolu Federal Constituency, Osun State, Moshood Adejare is among 16 members of the party arrested for allegedly being in possession of customised Independent National Electoral Commission tags.

They were also found with faze caps and jackets with the inscription, ‘INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer’ and PDP membership cards.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Department of Operations, force headquarters, Abuja, SP Folasade Odoro, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects were using the items to gain easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation.

Odoro explained that the suspects were caught by policemen on ‘stop and search’ duties.

Other suspects arrested alongside Adejare included PDP members in Orolu LGA, Oyelayo Dayo; Olaoye Asimi; Raimi Taofeeq (Secretary); Gbenga Olapade; Charles Amibiogoiu; Ayomide Ayansola and Kayode Dada.

Others are Daramola Segun; Tunji Akinroyinmi; Kunle Adedeji; Habeeb Bahiru;Yisa Sodiq; Adeolu Bamijoko; Oladipo Samson and Adeolu Bamidele.

The police said: “Police team on ‘stop and search’ duties at Orolu intercepted vehicles with 16 persons on board in possession of customised INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription, ‘INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer’ and PDP membership cards.

“The suspects are using the items to have easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation.”

The statement refuted reports that some accredited INEC observers were arrested or denied access to polling units.

Police assured Osun electorate and other critical stakeholders of its “renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair rerun election while the investigation continues.”

Meanwhile, reports just emerging indicate the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South Local Government Area in the Osun State governorship supplementary poll held on Thursday.

In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.

Ife South Local Government houses one of the seven polling units, where the re-run election held. The six other polling units are situated in Orolu, Osogbo and Ife-north LGAs.

According to the result declared by the INEC through the presiding officer in Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South, the APC scored 283 votes while the PDP, which came second, had 15 votes.

Thus, APC led the PDP with a margin of 268 votes.

