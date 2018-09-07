Planned Defection of 6 APC Govs: PDP Now into Comedy, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a comic party and hallucinating on its recent claims of defection.

The PDP on Wednesday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has concluded discussions with six governors of the APC and 27 of the governing party’s members in the National Assembly to defect.

The PDP spokesperson had said the planned defectors have secured the mandates of their constituents to make the move ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, the APC in its statement Thursday said it is now clear that the PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“While the PDP hallucinates on APC members’ defection to the PDP, the APC is consolidating to go into the 2019 General Elections as a smarter, more united and stronger political fighting force.

“While the PDP wallows it its cooked up tales on the state of the nation, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration-led APC administration is focused on bettering the lives of Nigerians, addressing infrastructure needs, revamping the economy, restoring our rank in the comity of progressive nations, confronting the challenges we face as a nation and generally repositioning the country in line with the Change Agenda promised Nigerians.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

