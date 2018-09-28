Plateau Govt. Imposes Dusk to Dawn Curfew in Jos North, South LGAs Following Killing of 9 Members of Family

Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

The curfew followed the unrest after unidentified gunmen killed nine members of a family.

They were said to have been killed Thursday night in Rukuba road community of Jos North Local Government Area, a development that sparked tension in the community and other parts of Jos metropolis.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen attacked the community on Thursday night.

“Last night, some gunmen invaded this area shooting indiscriminately and in the cause wiped out nine members of a family.

“I cannot say what caused the ugly incident but I heard some gunshots and some persons were also injured,” he said.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command confirmed the incident.

The PPRO, who could not confirm the accurate number of deaths, said that lives were lost, while many others were severely injured.

He explained that the assailants took advantage of the night rains to perpetrate the “evil” act.

“Yesterday at about 10pm, our Plateau Control Room received a distress call that there were sporadic gunshots at Rukuba Road, a community opposite Kowa Hotel, Jos.

“We immediately mobilised our patrol team to the scene of the crime.

“The gunmen, who took advantage of the night rains to attack residents, were later chased away from the area by the combined team of the Police and men Operation Safe Haven, a military task force.

Tyopev said that the injured were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, where they are receiving treatment.

The PPRO said a combined team of security personnel had been dispatched to flash points to avert a breakdown of law and order, and urged members of the public to remain calm and law abiding.

He said investigation to unravel those behind the crime has commenced.

Richard Tokma, the Acting Secretary to the Government of the State, announcing the curfew in a statement issued on Friday in Jos, said the decision to impose the curfew followed security reports from the area.

“Sequel to the security breach in parts of Jos North and Jos South, Governor Simon Lalong has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the two local government areas with immediate effect, ” he said.

The SGS stressed the determination of the state government to ensure the safety of lives and property of its citizens and called on residents of the state to be calm and be law-abiding.

