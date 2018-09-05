Police Apologise to Clark over Raid on Abuja Home

The police said an apology has been sent to Chief Edwin Clark over the raid of his Abuja home, Tuesdsy.

Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris sent a delegation of senior police officers to apologise to the elder statesman over the development.

The four officers who carried out the controversial raid are also said to be undergoing disciplinary measures; while an informant who was involved would be paraded on Wednesday, police said.

Idris had distanced himself from the raid, saying no proper approval was granted prior to it amidst nationwide uproar.

The officers were reportedly said to have carried out the raid on search of arms and other ammunition following a tip-off that the nonagenarian was stockpiling them. The search reportedly yielded no discovery of unauthorised arms or other illicit items after two hours.

Moshood said that following the “unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional,” invasion, Idris sent Joshak Habila, the Deputy Inspector General in charge of operations, with some Commissioners to apologise to Clark at home, Moshood said in the statement.

The officials apologised “on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force and the IGP for the misconducts of the said police personnel and the attendant embarrassment the search has caused on the elder statesman and his family,” police said.

Moshood said Clark had accepted the apology, indicating that the Chief’s earlier demand for an open apology from the police had been met.

