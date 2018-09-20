Police Arrest Woman Who Kidnapped Neighbour’s Child for N5,000

Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman, Safiya Idris, who kidnapped a neighbour’s child for N5,000.

She was said to have kidnapped a three year old child of her neighboor for N5,000.

The mother of four, according to reports, was convinced to kidnap the child in order for her to get money to start a business.

The Suspect was given N5,000 as her transportation to cross the child from Pandogari in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State to Kastina.

The suspected kidnapper was arrested by the police detectives attached to Kagara Division before she could take the child across to Kastina state.

When paraded, Safiya blamed her father for making her go into kidnapping, adding that the inability of the father to train her properly led her into the crime world.

“My father did not consider it necessary to train me to be responsible, otherwise why should I involve myself in this wicked act. Why should I even kidnap my neighbor’s child who always play with my own children, it is unfortunate.

“I do not think that Allah and my neighbours will forgive me for what I did to this little girl, in fact, I do not deserve to be alive to face all this shame.”

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar said that the suspect confessed that some kidnappers gave her N5,000 to kidnap the child and bring it to them in Kastina.

He said that the victim had been released to her parents, adding that the police are on the trail of the other fleeing members of the gang.

