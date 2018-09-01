Police Dismiss Inspector for Extortion

Authorities of the Nigerian police, Friday, said they have dismissed a police inspector attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robery Squad (FSARS), Charles Omotosho, Lagos.

His dismissal followed his alleged extortion of road users in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

This came three months after tweets by a resident in Ikorodu, Princess Ife, who on May 16 claimed that the officer threatened to shoot at her and others, except they paid a ‘ransom’ of N5,000.

“With my encounter today, it is safe to say SARS are armed robbers. Was going for a shoot in Ikorodu today and armed member of SARS pulled us over and made us pay for no reason.

“Threatening they were going to waste our lives. I made a transfer so that they can be traced,” her tweet read.

Meanwhile, three months after the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Police Force promised to investigate the issue and make findings of the investigation public, the SARS officer has been handed his sack letter.

The PCRRU tweeted on Friday that the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2, Lagos, Ibrahim Adamu, has approved the dismissal of Omotosho.

The tweet read: “UPDATE #PCRRU316356. The Assistant-Inspector General of Police Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Ibrahim Adamu has reviewed the Orderly Room proceedings and approved the punishment of dismissal of AP. No. 136207 Inspr. Charles Olusola Omotosho from @PoliceNG wef 16.07.2018.”

“Omotosho attached to SARS Ikorodu, Lagos at the time was found guilty of Corrupt Practices and Discreditable Conduct contrary to Para. C (ii) and E (iii) of Police Act and Regulations CAP. P19 LFN 2004.

“Three other accomplices of the dismissed inspector were awarded punishment of reduction in rank from sergeant to corporal by the police. All @PoliceNG items (uniforms & ID card) have since been retrieved from the dismissed Inspector.”

