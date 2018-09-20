Police Recover Various Sums of Money Allegedly Hidden in Banks Belonging to NNPC Brass LNG

The police disclosed on Thursday that it has traced a hidden sum of $470.5m belonging to NNPC Brass LNG.

The money is believed to have been squirrelled away in some accounts in some commercial banks in Nigeria.

The police also said they traced another N8.80bn, belonging to the same prin the banks in two years.

The police also recovered two vessels, seven speed boats, 83 trucks, 25 assorted cars including Jeeps, 36 buses, 29 motorcycles, five Speed boat engines and 38 pumping and drilling machines and generators.

The recovery according to the police were made since the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris assumed office in June 2016.

According to the police, the money was recovered in the banks after the President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a directive that all government money be domiciled in the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The police which credited the recoveries to Special Units created by Idris to handle high-profile cases including terrorism, cyber and high-tech crimes, did not indicate the exact time of the recovery.

Moshood also listed as an achievement, the recovery of N114.29m, from 23 INEC officials in the wake of the December 10th, 2016, National and State Assembly Re-run Elections in Rivers State.

The statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, also credited the police with achievements in frustrating economic saboteurs, such as oil thieves.

He said: “On assumption of Office, the IGP created Special Units to handle high profile cases including terrorism, cyber and high-tech crimes, some of which includes the IGP Monitoring Unit, SIP and Task Force on Anti-Pipeline Vandalism.

“As a result of these efforts, the Nigeria Police Force recovered the following monetary and non-monetary assets for the Federal Government.

“The sum of $470,519,889.10 belonging to NNPC Brass/LNG Investment hidden in some commercial banks after the directives of the Federal Government on TSA.

“The sum of N8, 807,264,834.96 monies belonging to NNPC Brass/LNG Investment that was not remitted to TSA Account of the Federal Government was also recovered

“The Sum of N114, 290,000.00 in relation to the December 10th, 2016, National and State Assembly Re-Run Elections in Rivers State of Nigeria was recovered from 23 INEC Electoral officials.”

On the number of firearms recovered, the Police said: “In the first batch, 6,527 firearms were recovered 6, 527 and 14,809 ammunition while we recovered 3,130 firearms in the second batch and 12, 185 ammunition.”

