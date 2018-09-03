Policeman Stabs Man to Death for Sleeping With His Ex-wife

A police sergeant has reportedly stabbed a man to death for sleeping with his former wife.

The incident was said to have occurred in Oteri community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspect had a misunderstanding with his wife and were separated.

The victim allegedly slept with the woman despite entreaties by the policeman to the victim to leave the lady alone.

The policeman, who had been away, it was learnt, returned for a visit, onky to found the victim with his wife.

Enraged, he was to have broken a bottle and stabbed the victim repeatedly after which he escaped.

The victim died before medical assistance could reach him.

Delta Police spokesman, DSP Andrew Animals confirmed the incident and said the policeman has been arrested.

He said: “The matter was reported, the officer has been arrested while investigation has commenced.”

