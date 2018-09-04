Breaking News

Policemen Storm Clark’s Abuja Residence in Search of Arms

There indications that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of elder statesman, Edwin Clark.
The policemen who searched all the rooms of the former Federal Commissioner, alleged that they were in the house to search for arms which they accused him of keeping.
According to the policemen, they stormed the house on the orders of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
The policemen who arrived the Asokoro residence of Chief Clark at 1.30pm, left the premises 2.30pm.
They did not find any incriminating evidence or ammunition in the house.
The story is still developing.

