Presidential Investigative Panel Secures Warrant of Arrest Against Senator Nwaoboshi

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has secured a warrant of arrest against Delta Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, for alleged conspiracy, diversion of public funds and official corruption.
A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, issued the warrant dated September 18 and signed by Akanni Olaide, the Chief District Judge II, FCT.Spokesperson of the panel, Lucie-Ann Laha, said in Abuja on Thursday.
The panel is accusing Nwaoboshi of fraudulent acquisition of property and embezzlement of contract sum to the tune of N3.48bn, among others.
The serving PDP Senator, representing Delta North, is alleged to have illegally acquired houses, an estate and a company all worth billions of naira, in Asaba, the Delta capital.
According to the panel, he also used stolen public funds to acquire a house in Apapa, Lagos, and another property in London that had yet to be identified.
Nwaoboshi is said to have committed the alleged offences while serving as a Commissioner in Delta State.
The panel disclosed that it launched investigation into the case following a tip-off by a whistle-blower.
It said the decision to seek the arrest warrant followed the “refusal” of the lawmaker and “the other owners” of the identified property to honour its invitation.
But his lawyer, Augustine Mowah, said in Asaba that there was no letter inviting him to any panel.
Mowah said that the Senator became aware that there was a publication going round online on Thursday that a Magistrates’ Court in Abuja issued a warrant in respect of Nwaoboshi for failing to appear before a panel on recovery of properties on invitation.
“I state categorically that Nwaoboshi was never served any invitation to appear before any panel anywhere in Nigeria.
“Never was any such invitation served him. The publication on the issue that has been going round as usual is fake news.
“This is what I call junk news going round everywhere. As at today, no letter has been served on the Senator,” the legal practitioner said.
Mowah said that Nwaoboshi is a lawyer and law abiding citizen, adding that the basis of that purported letter circulating that he became aware of was wrong.
He challenged the publishers of such news to come forward with their evidence of any letter inviting him.
He added that he understood that the matter was in relation with a company of which the Senator was never a member or shareholder.
Mowah expressed disappointment that people just formulate what they want to formulate to tarnish Senator’s image.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently prosecuting the lawmaker in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged N805m fraud.

