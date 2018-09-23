Breaking: Ras Kimono’s Wife, Efemena is Dead

Three months after reggae super star, Ras Kimono passed on, his wife of many years, Efemena Okedi, has been reported dead.

She was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday in her Magodo-Isheri home in Lagos. The cause of her death is yet unknown.

Ras Kimono died on June 10 after a brief illness.

Efemena was Ras Kimono’s third and closest wife.

The head, Copyright Society of Nigeria, Chibueze Okereke confirmed her demise on Sunday.

“We are so shocked to receive the news of Efe’s death this morning (Sunday). I was told that she attended a function Saturday and displayed no signs of ill health.

“She got home and after a while complained she was feeling funny. Sadly, she passed on before she could be rushed to the hospital.

“Efe and Ras Kimono were soul mates-it was impossible to see Kimono without seeing Efe by his side. She managed Kimono’s band and was an artiste turned artiste manager,” he noted.

Kimono, who celebrated his 60th birthday with friends and family, had concluded plans to travel to the United States before his demise in June.

He was buried in his hometown, Onicha-Olona, in Aniocha North, Delta State on August 26.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

