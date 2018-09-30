Rivers APC Crisis: Dynamite Explodes Near APC Secretariat as Abe is Set for Parallel Congress

An explosive device, suspected to be a dynamite, exploded on Sunday near the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

The deafening sound of the explosion had caused panic as many party supporters rushed out to have a glimpse of what happened.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred less than 50 metres from the state APC secretariat.

However, party members and supporters, who blamed the ugly incident on the activities of miscreants, went back to the secretariat to continue with their preparation for the governorship primary in the state.

This is even as the crisis rocking the party in Rivers State took a fresh turn on Sunday as party members loyal to one of the governorship aspirants, Senator Magnus Abe, are making moves to hold a parallel congress.

There has been a lingering controversy over the mode of primary to adopt for the governorship internal election slated for Sunday.

While the Rotimi Amaechi group of the APC in Rivers State had said that it would adopt the indirect primary to choose its candidate, the Abe group is embracing the direct primary.

Also, another governorship aspirant of the APC in the state, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has called on the national executive of the APC to postpone the exercise in order to ensure transparency of the process.

Lulu-Briggs alleged that he had been schemed out of the process, adding that delegates had already been handpicked by the leader of the party in the state, Amaechi, with the aim of choosing a particular person as governorship candidate.

