Soldiers Battle Boko Haram Insurgents in Borno

Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, has said there is a raging battle between soldiers and Boko Haram insurgents Wednesday evening.

He said insurgents attacked a military location in Damasak, Borno State and was on at about 7:00 p.m.

Chukwu confirmed the battle in a short message circulated by other officials including former army spokesperson Sani Usman, on his Facebook page.

“Troops of 145 Bn in Damasak, Borno State are engaging Boko Haram Terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6 p.m. this evening. Fierce battle ongoing right now. The troops are dealing with the terrorists,” Chukwu said.

It was gathered that the terrorists, who have renewed their onslaught against military formations in recent times, had stormed the 145 Brigade with a view not only to capture the army base but also to cart away arms and ammunition belonging to the army formation.

Recall that just last two week, the terrorists were reported to have killed over 50 soldiers.

Although the Nigerian Army had through a statement by Chukwu, denied the report,many sources had faulted the army for denying the report, insisting that the insurgents actually struck and had huge gains over the military.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

