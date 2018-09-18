Suspected Herdsmen Kill Policeman, Injured Another and Stole 2 Rifles in Delta

Breaking News

Suspected armed herdsmen have killed a police officer, matcheted another and stole their AK47 rifles in Asaba, Delta State, Monday night.
The armed hoodlums were said to have ambushed a police patrol van attached to ‘C Division’, Delta State Police Command, Asaba, leaving one of the five officers dead and another in critical condition.
It was gathered that three other policemen fled the scene of attack, when they could not cope with the invaders.
The suspected herdsmen attacked the five policemen about 8:30pm, with machetes and other dangerous weapons.
It was learnt the hoodlums carted away the two AK47 rifles, abandoned by the fleeing policemen.
According to eyes witness account, two of the policemen were severely cut with machetes by the herdsmen while the rest three escaped with various degree of severe injuries while one of the attacked police officers later died in the hospital as a result of excess blood lost.
Contacted, the Delta state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa confirmed the incident, saying some suspects connected to the incidents have been arrested while investigations had commenced.
This latest attack would bring the number of cases of attacks on police patrol teams by gunmen to three within the space of two months in Asaba, the state capital.

